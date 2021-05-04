New Hilton hotel in Beaufort caters to ‘minimalist millennials.’ Why it’s different

A new 92-room hotel, Tru by Hilton, is now open in Beaufort. It is located at Highway 21 and Parris Island Parkway.

Tru by Hilton, a new 92-room hotel in Beaufort, is being billed by its Savannah-based developer as a state-of-the-art hotel for “minimalist, modern millennials.”

After a year of construction, the hotel opened for business in March at the crossroads of U.S. 21 and Parris Island Gateway about a mile from the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort gate.

“It’s doing really well,” said David Hornsby, a vice president of development for Savannah-based developer HD Cos. “We’ve been blown away by both hotels.”

Home2Suites by Hilton, which opened in May 2019, is next door to the new Tru by Hilton, which cost just under $2 million to construct including the land and permitting.

The hotels are located on a 10-acre tract being developed by HD Cos.

Developers hope the proximity to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort attracts professionals in town to service the growing F-35B fighter jet program. They also are targeting visitors to the city’s coastline, and note that the hotels sit right on the Spanish Moss Trail.

DJ Desai, founder of HD Cos., said in a news release that he opened the Tru by Hilton to offer tourists and military travelers something different from what already is available in the community.

The 99-room Home2Suites by Hilton is geared toward budget-conscious, long-term guests and families.

Tru by Hilton, by contrast, is targeting cost-conscious, tech-savvy business and leisure travelers “seeking a young, social vibe.”

Market responds to hotels

Technology is weaved throughout the design, allowing guests to check in and change their thermostats from their mobile devices as well as access Netflix accounts from the large, flat-screen television.

The hotel is fully booked.

It is more than just a “military hotel,” Hornsby said. It’s geared toward the young person who doesn’t want to sit in their room but also doesn’t want to go to a bar but rather prefers “chilling out” at the hotel with others.

A Sub Station II restaurant has opened, and a small commercial building with yet-to-determined tenants is planned as well.

The market has responded surprisingly well to the hotels considering concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Hornsby said, noting that financing dried up during the pandemic.

The first year of the project there was fear the project would not get off the ground because nobody would show up and workers would be hard to find, Hornsby said.

HD companies is now working on permits for a third hotel that it hopes to have constructed in a year.

“If the market continues to go like it’s growing, we may be back earlier,” Hornsby said.

Whether the third hotel will be a Marriott or Hilton hasn’t been determined.