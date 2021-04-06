42-year-old Beaufort Co. man killed after motorcycle ran off the side of the road

A 42-year-old St. Helena Island man was killed on Monday after his motorcycle ran off the side of the road and crashed.

Edward Warren, 42, of St. Helena died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital at 5:07 p.m., according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Ott said an autopsy will determine whether Warren died of a “medical event” before the crash or succumbed to injuries from the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The crash occurred close to 4:30 p.m. yesterday on Shiney Road near Saxonville Road on St. Helena, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

Warren ran off the road to the right and was ejected from his Harley Davidson. He was not wearing a helmet, Tidwell said.