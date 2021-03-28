‘Chaotic scene:’ 30-year-old Beaufort Co. man dead from overnight mobile home fire

A 30-year-old Burton man died after fire crews rescued him from a mobile home fire before midnight on Saturday, according to authorities.

Matthew Goude, 30, of Burton died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

He was rushed there after firefighters with the Burton Fire District found him in a mobile home on Dream Catcher Lane off of Cherokee Farms Road in Burton.

Two others were critically injured, but their injuries were non-life threatening, said Capt. Dan Byrne, spokesperson for the fire district. They were not in the mobile home when firefighters arrived.

They responded at around 11:45 p.m. to a “chaotic scene,” he said.

He estimates 15 firefighters were there, as the agency received help from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort firefighters.

Goude was found in an auxiliary room added to the back of the mobile home, said Byrne.

The blaze took 45 minutes to completely extinguish.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were at the home on Sunday morning, investigating the cause of the fire.

The exact cause of Goude’s death is pending, said Ott, and his autopsy will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston this week.