Beaufort man sentenced to 5 years in prison after accidentally shooting cousin in 2019

A Beaufort man has been sentenced to five years in prison for accidentally shooting his cousin in 2019.

Andre Mitchell, 42, of Beaufort was sentenced Feb. 17 on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Earlier this month, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped Mitchell’s charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to court records.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office originally charged Mitchell in June 2019 with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime.

A grand jury indicted him on the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter six months later. Because involuntary manslaughter is considered a nonviolent crime, Mitchell could not be indicted on the charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why we did this story: The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers are making an effort to update stories we’ve published where criminal charges were filed. Criminal charges mean law enforcement had probable cause to arrest someone, but a court decides on a person’s guilt and conviction. If our newspaper has written about a crime where charges were brought, we want to use public records to show what happened in that case. If you think a crime story featuring you or someone you know needs updating, email jshore@islandpacket.com or newsroom@islandpacket.com.

“Involuntary manslaughter was the correct charge,” said Jared Newman, a Port Royal attorney who represented Mitchell. He said the incident was still considered criminal negligence.

On June 22, 2019, Mitchell was intoxicated and “waving a gun around,” and it went off, according to 14th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones.

The shooting in Lobeco killed his cousin, 37-year-old Shalonda Johnson of Ladson, S.C.

Jones said Mitchell didn’t aim at her, and it was unintentional.

Mitchell pleaded guilty, and the Solicitor’s Office asked the judge for five years, which is the maximum sentence for an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

“Andre was very remorseful,” said Newman. “He said he was sorry and he regretted it and wished he could take it back.”

Newman said his client already has been incarcerated for 19 months. With time served, he said, Mitchell will be eligible for release in less than two years.