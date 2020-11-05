Beaufort News

The town of Port Royal will require masks into December. What you need to know

The town of Port Royal will continue to require masks into December.

The Town Council voted Wednesday to keep a requirement in place through its next meeting, Dec. 9. Unlike other recent local government meetings, no one spoke against the requirement during public comment periods or on the video stream of the meeting on Facebook.

Masks are required when people enter commercial buildings and for employees who interact with the public. There are exceptions for children younger than 12, those with health conditions and for people doing strenuous exercise or performing music.

A violation is a civil infraction with a fine up to $50, though town officials have encouraged voluntary compliance.

The city of Beaufort’s mask requirement is in place through Dec. 11, and Bluffton has pushed its requirement to Dec. 13.

The World Health Organization has suggested that governments reopen only after the percentage of positive tests remains at 5% or lower for at least two weeks. As of Wednesday, the average percent of positive tests in Beaufort County for the past week was 8.2%.

