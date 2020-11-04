16 coronavirus cases announced in Beaufort Co. Wednesday; SC logs 14.5% positivity rate

State health officials on Wednesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases in Beaufort County. Three probable cases were also announced.

No additional deaths were recorded.

Just under 650 new cases, meanwhile, were announced statewide Wednesday. The percentage of positive viral tests Tuesday was 14.5% in South Carolina.

The World Health Organization has suggested that governments reopen only after the percentage of positive tests remains at 5% or lower for at least two weeks.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

In recent days, the positivity rate in South Carolina has increased and testing has dropped off. Only 4,459 non-antibody test results were reported statewide Tuesday.

Jasper County reported seven new cases and no additional fatalities Wednesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday: 97

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 8.2%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 16.8

Total cases: 6,198 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 135.9 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 14.5%

New cases announced Wednesday: 647

Total cases: 171,642 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 16

Total deaths: 3,728 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,572 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,161 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 401 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 746 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 320 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.