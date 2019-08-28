Beaufort News
Presidential hopeful Julian Castro is coming to Beaufort. What you need to know
O’Rourke and Castro spar over immigration
Voters will have the chance to meet another 2020 presidential hopeful in Beaufort this week.
Democratic candidate Julian Castro, a former cabinet member in the Obama administration, will visit the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce at 711 Bladen St. on Friday. The event is open to anyone and will include doughnuts, coffee and conversation starting at 9:30 a.m.
Castro was secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during President Barack Obama’s second term. Before that, he was mayor of San Antonio, Texas. After Beaufort, he is scheduled to appear at a town hall event at College of Charleston on Friday evening.
Castro is among numerous candidates seeking the Democratic nomination who have stopped in Beaufort County recently.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a town hall at Whale Branch Middle School earlier this month. Entrepreneur and fellow Democratic candidate Andrew Yang joined a dance fitness class in dancing the Cupid Shuffle at the Beaufort County Black Chamber on Aug. 15, the video of which went viral.
Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke are also among the Democratic candidates to make recent stops in Beaufort County.
Comments