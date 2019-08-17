Looking for a family outing in Beaufort? Here’s what’s coming near the Spanish Moss Trail

How to read the Spanish Moss Trail signal on Robert Smalls Parkway This tutorial -- based on a Beaufort County Traffic Engineering brochure -- should help motorists safely pass through the new Spanish Moss Trail signalized crosswalk on Robert Smalls Parkway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This tutorial -- based on a Beaufort County Traffic Engineering brochure -- should help motorists safely pass through the new Spanish Moss Trail signalized crosswalk on Robert Smalls Parkway.

Along a growing and already popular biking and walking trail in northern Beaufort County, a series of vacant industrial buildings offers possibilities for what could be.

One of those buildings is getting a new life, housing a business that provides family entertainment. Glowcountry Indoor Mini Golf is coming to 46 Robert Smalls Parkway in a large warehouse building in a busy commercial area on the Spanish Moss Trail.

“Our goal is to bring affordable fun for all ages to our sweet small town!” the business’s Facebook page says.

The owners have not announced an opening date, only that doors will open soon.

An 18-hole course will be played with glowing golf balls under black lights. The building will also sell concessions and include space for parties.

Games are $8 for children under 13, for teachers, first responders and military members; everyone else pays $10, according to its website. Hours will be noon until 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday during the school year and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the weekend.

Attempts to reach a representative for the business were unsuccessful this week.

Richard Martin and his wife, Lisa Wandrick, bought the former furniture warehouse in 2013. After the new section of the trail opened and brought bicyclists and runners right by their door, Martin talked about the possibility of selling ice cream and renting bikes at the space.

Martin said at the time he was encouraged about the prospects of a successful business from surveying trail users and the development along the similar Silver Comet Trail in Georgia.

The property is still owned by a corporation registered to Wandrick, property records show.

Another indoor family-themed business plans to open in the Beaufort area soon.

The Jumpy Place will offer a Jungle Gym, imagination room, books, puzzles and more for kids and families. Owner Stephen Van Hout plans to open in mid-September in the space on Professional Village Circle on Lady’s Island.