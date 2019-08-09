Looking for something for the kids to do in Beaufort? Here is an option, coming soon

The Jumpy Place/Facebook

Beaufort will have a new option for family fun with the opening of an indoor playground with a lot of extra experiences.

The Jumpy Place is expected to open mid-September and then have a grand opening in October, according to owner Stephen Van Hout. The business will cater to children up to age 10.

“When it’s the middle of the summer with the heat and humidity, you can’t play for a long time,” Van Hout said. “We are trying to provide the community with a place where kids can play.”

The Jumpy Place, at 31 Professional Village Circle, will have a Jungle Gym area for children who are crawling or nearly crawling. It will also have books, puzzles and card games for more introverted children. There will be an imagination room, a sensory room for children with special needs with specially designed toys, a party room for events, a parent lounge with televisions with cameras for each area of the facility, and free coffee and refreshments.

Van Hout said he wanted to open The Jumpy Place as an entertainment option for children and so parents no longer need to drive to Bluffton or Hilton Head Island to entertain their kids.

“We don’t have any options around here,” he said. “This is something our community lacks.”

The Jumpy Place will charge $12.49 per day for children ages 3 and up, $9.49 per day for children ages 1 to 3, and $4.49 per day for children under 1 year.

Van Hout said he plans for the facility to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays.