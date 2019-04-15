Beaufort News

Beaufort man played same lottery numbers over 20 years. His patience finally paid off

A Beaufort man won big last week playing the same lottery numbers he has played for over 20 years.

The man, who was not identified in a S.C. Education Lottery news release, won $100,000 playing the Palmetto Cash 5 game on April 7. The ticket was sold at the Enmark Gas Station at 101 Midtown Drive in Beaufort.

“I didn’t even need my ticket to know that I’d won,” he said.

The man had used the numbers 2, 5, 17, 26 and 27 — a combination of family birth dates and his wedding anniversary.

The odds of winning the game are 1 in 501,942, the release said.

The man said he plans to stick with his numbers, though his family thinks he should reconsider.

“I’ve had those numbers for more than 20 years,” he said. “That’s a long time.”

