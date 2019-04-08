Check your lottery numbers! Someone who bought a ticket in Beaufort is $100K richer

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

Check your lottery tickets!

Someone who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at a gas station in Beaufort has won $100,000, according to a news release from South Carolina Education Lottery officials.





The ticket that matched all five numbers drawn Sunday night was purchased at the Enmark station on Midtown Drive.

The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 17, 26 and 27 with a Power-Up of 2.

More than 4,900 ticket holders won prizes ranging from $1 up to $100,000, according to the news release. Only one person won the top prize.

The winner did not pay an extra $1 to “power up” the prize, the news release said.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.



