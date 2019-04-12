Ready for a new place to eat? Here’s what’s planned for the former Beaufort Applebee’s

Remember what Beaufort’s Boundary St. looked like? Here’s what changed The city of Beaufort has completed the $33 million Boundary Street improvement project. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Beaufort has completed the $33 million Boundary Street improvement project.

A shuttered family-style restaurant should soon become a new place to eat in Beaufort.

Los Gallos Mexican Restaurant plans to move in the former Applebee’s building on 2338 Boundary St., according to a city zoning permit application.

New paint and flooring are planned before the new restaurant opens, a permit application filed this month shows.

The building’s owner said this week a lease was under contract but declined to comment on the new tenant while the deal was pending. The applicant’s name and contact information was redacted from a copy of permit documents provided by the city.

Applebee’s closed in 2017 during Boundary Street road work. To prepare to market the building to prospective tenants, owner David Burre built a new driveway for cars to enter from Boundary Street in addition to access from Pick Pocket Plantation Drive.

Los Gallos will join other new restaurants recently opened or planned in nearby on Boundary Street. Dos Amigos Mexican Grill opened in Beaufort Town Center in 2018, and new cafes are planned for the former KMart building under renovation.