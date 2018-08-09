Craving a burrito and margarita? Check out this new Beaufort County restaurant

Craving a margarita and some nachos?
Look no further than a new Mexican restaurant in Beaufort.
Dos Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar opened Friday in Beaufort Town Center at 2121 Boundary Street.
Owner Pedro Solorio, owner of Rancho Grande in Beaufort, said he and his partner Roberto Jimenez decided to open the new restaurant in Beaufort to provide a family-friendly environment with live entertainment and good food.
“It’s a little different from other atmospheres at other Mexican restaurants,” Solorio said. “We want the draw to be live events to reach families and have a good time.”
Solorio hopes to host a grand opening sometime next week that will have a mariachi band to greet customers.
In the meantime, some of the best food at the restaurant includes its Beau Burrito, filled with chicken and steak with shrimp on top, and loaded nachos with steak, chicken, shrimp, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and cheese.
The Beau Burrito is named after former Clemson football player, Beau Brown, who is a friend of Solorio’s.
In addition to the food, the restaurant offers karaoke on Wednesdays and a happy hour from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The happy hour offers margaritas for $2.50 and 32 oz. beer for $5.
The restaurant also offers a 10 percent discount to military members and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Friday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Guests are welcome to stay until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, but the kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m.
