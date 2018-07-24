After roller coaster of a meeting, Beaufort Co. Council hires a county administrator

Most Beaufort County Council meetings are like a Ferris wheel: slow with a top-to-bottom cadence and rarely any surprises.
Its last meeting, though, rivaled the tallest and steepest of roller coasters.
After initially rejecting the two finalists they had chosen for the county administrator position Monday night and voting to hire former interim administrator Josh Gruber instead, council members came around back again later in the evening, retracted their votes for Gruber, and agreed to offer a contract to finalist Alan Ours.
Ours, currently the administrator in Glynn County, Ga., was the first to come up for a vote after a motion from Councilman Mike Covert that was seconded by Councilman Brian Flewelling.
That vote failed, 4-5, with Councilman York Glover Sr. abstaining.
Councilman Steve Fobes was absent.
A motion was then made to hire Shanahan, who is manager of York County. That vote failed 1-6, with three council members abstaining. Councilman Rick Caporale was the only to vote in favor of Shanahan, whom he called his “first choice.”
In a surprising move, Councilman and Vice Chairman Jerry Stewart then nominated Gruber — who had been a finalist in the first round of the council’s search in 2017 but not in the council’s second round this past spring.
Gruber recently accepted a job as assistant town manager on Hilton Head Island after it became clear that there was not enough support on the board for his hiring. His last day with the county was July 20.
With Fobes absent, the council approved Gruber’s nomination, 5-4, with Glover again abstaining.
Glover’s abstention led to a tense interaction with County Council Chairman Paul Sommerville, who has been an admitted Gruber supporter “since day one.”
Sommerville said he believes that Ours and Shanahan came from a weaker field of candidates, but said his lack of support for Ours is due specifically to Ours’ lack of a master’s degree, which was listed as a requirement for the position.
Glover said he felt deceived by the nature of the vote and said he would not have abstained had he known that a simple majority — and not six votes, as he said Sommerville has previously said — was all the council needed to name a successor to previous longtime county administrator Gary Kubic, who retired in September 2017.
That led the council to retreat to executive session to discuss their Gruber vote. When they emerged, they reconsidered Gruber’s vote and the new tally came out to be 5-5, this time with Glover voting against Gruber and defeating his nomination for good.
With the council not set to meet again until Aug. 27, Stewart expressed a desire to come to a decision Monday evening.
Further discussion led to the renomination of Ours by Councilman Tabor Vaux.
Councilwoman Alice Howard, Councilman Stu Rodman and Sommerville were the dissenting votes.
