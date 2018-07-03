Two finalists named for Beaufort County's top governmental post. Here's what we know

After a drawn-out process that's seen Beaufort County without a permanent county administrator for ten months, the position is closer to being filled with the announcement of two finalists.
Beaufort County Council on Monday unanimously selected William J. Shanahan Jr. and Alan Ours as the two candidates for the county's top job.
Shanahan is currently the county manager for South Carolina's York County.
Ours holds the county administrator post in Glynn County, Ga.
District 7 County Councilman Mike Covert said Tuesday morning that the council interviewed four to five candidates before narrowing the field to two. He says it's important to him that the public gets the chance to meet and interact with both candidates before the council makes a final decision.
"The most important quality to me is what kind of transparency and leadership a candidate has demonstrated throughout his career and what kind of transparency and leadership he can bring to the table," Covert said in a phone interview.
Council has not set a firm deadline for either a public introduction of the candidates or a council vote on a decision.
The new administrator would begin work no later than two months after his acceptance.
The position has remained vacant since longtime county administrator Gary Kubic retired late last year.
An initial search for his replacement concluded without a candidate the council could agree on. Deputy county administrator and special counsel Josh Gruber, who was among those interviewed in the first search, served as interim administrator after Kubic's departure.
In May, Gruber announced his departure from county government to become the deputy town administrator on Hilton Head Island. He begins that job Aug. 6.
This story will be updated.
Comments