Family of slain Bluffton teen plans memorial events on what would be his 19th birthday

Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. was supposed to turn 19 Wednesday.

But on March 5, he was killed in a shooting that stemmed from a case of mistaken identity.

So instead, his family will be celebrating his birthday with a balloon release and cookout open to the public.

“We’re just trying to have fun and honor him,” dad Dwon Fields Sr. said Wednesday.

The balloon release will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eagles Field on Buck Island Road in Bluffton. It’s free and open to the public. Those in attendance should wear a mask and can bring balloons, Dwon Fields Sr. said.

The cookout will be held Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., also at Eagles Field.

The events are a fitting tribute to DJ Fields, a “gentle giant” who gave rides to his football teammates and ended each night with a “love you, man” text.

“He had zero animosity towards anyone,” said Jake Higgins, his boss at Kilwins, in March. “DJ brought that genuine, authentic, Bluffton state of mind. For him it was a state of heart.”

