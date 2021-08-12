2020 Census: 4 things to know about how Beaufort County grew in the last 10 years

Explosive growth in Beaufort County’s population driven by a development boom has slowed over the past decade, while growth in neighboring Jasper County has accelerated, according to 2020 Census population counts released Thursday afternoon.

Flipping the script from a decade earlier, Jasper County’s population growth outpaced that in Beaufort County between 2010 and April of last year, when the once-in-a-decade count was conducted.

Jasper’s population grew 16.2%, or some 4,000 people, ranking number eight among South Carolina counties in terms of growth relative to its size.

Still, Beaufort County’s population continued to expand at the 10th highest rate in the Palmetto State. The new figures reveal what many Beaufort County residents know well: much of that growth has been concentrated in Bluffton.

The U.S. Census Bureau released the first of its demographic figures on Thursday afternoon for use in state redistricting processes. The counts dictate where $1.5 trillion in federal funds flow each year and carry key implications for the balance of political power in many jurisdictions.

Delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as concerns about the Trump administration’s unsuccessful attempt to add a citizenship question to the census have sparked concerns about miscounts.

The federal agency’s own research shows minorities and children are already likely to be undercounted.

Here are four key takeaways from the 2020 Census counts in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

1. Bluffton’s population more than doubled

The booming town of Bluffton saw its overall population jump 124.4% over the last decade — solidifying the once-tiny town as the fastest growing municipality in Beaufort County.

From 2010 to 2020, Bluffton’s population grew from 12,530 people to 27,716 people, according to newly released census data. That surge was largely due to a dramatic increase of white people (126% increase) moving to the area.

The town’s second largest ethnicity — Hispanic people — increased about 72% in 10 years (to 4,048 people from 2,355 people). Bluffton’s Black population, its third largest ethnic group, saw a small increase (15%) to 2,330 people from 2,025.

It’s important to note, however, that the census counts each municipality’s population as of April 2020. The Island Packet previously reported that residential development in Bluffton exploded in the first few months of 2021 — figures that would not be calculated in the new census data.

2. Hilton Head Island’s growth was minimal

Across the bridge, Hilton Head Island may be at capacity. The new population figures show just 1.5% growth compared to the decade prior, a total of some 562 people added.

Between 2000 and 2010, the island’s population increased 9.42%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The island’s demographic make-up remains predominantly white, with 79% of residents identifying that way on their census form in 2020.

3. Jasper County’s growth outpaces Beaufort County, flipping trend.

Jasper County grew more, proportionally, than Beaufort County between 2010 and 2020. Jasper’s 16.2% growth slightly edged out Beaufort’s 15.3%.

Jasper ranked No. 8 in the state in terms of percentage increase in population, growing by just over 4,000 people.

Most of this growth can likely be attributed to Hardeeville, which is home to large communities like Margaritaville Hilton Head and the Argent Boulevard area.

Hardeeville’s population grew by more than 4,500 people, while Ridgeland shrank by 278.

Between 2000 and 2010 Beaufort County grew 34.15% while Jasper grew 19.82%.

4. Growth North of the Broad driven by Port Royal

Port Royal’s population surpassed Beaufort’s by more than 600 people, according to the new counts.

Both Beaufort and Port Royal saw population increases between 2010 and 2020, 10.1% and 33.2% respectively. Beaufort’s population now sits at 13,607 while Port Royal’s is at 14,220.

The northern part of the county has many areas and unincorporated communities nearby that aren’t reflected in these numbers, including St. Helena Island, Burton, Seabrook, Gray’s Hill, Lobeco, and Dale.