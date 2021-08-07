Another storage unit facility is planned for Hilton Head. Here’s what to know

HC Gray Properties LLC wants to renovate the old Grayco building at 1014 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island and turn it into a storage unit facility. sogozalek@islandpacket.com

There’s another plan for more storage units on Hilton Head Island.

HC Gray Properties LLC, a Beaufort-based company, wants to renovate the old Grayco building on Hilton Head’s south end and install storage units in the former hardware store, which is located at 1014 William Hilton Parkway near the island’s Panera Bread.

Plans for the storage unit facility are still being finalized. Project documents submitted to the town’s Design Review Board do not list the proposed number of storage units or hours of operation.

Chris Darnell, Hilton Head’s urban designer, said the applicant does not want to demolish the building, but wants to renovate and restore its interior and exterior.

“The interior of the building will be completely gutted and fitted with prefab storage units,” wrote Timothy Probst, of Parker Design Group Architects, in application materials submitted to the DRB.

Renovation plans for the old Grayco building at 1014 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Parker Design Group Architects and HC Gray Properties LLC

Grayco, a Lowcountry-based hardware supply store chain, planned to vacate the 2.36-acre property in 2015, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet.

Island Packet readers in 2018 listed the vacant Grayco building as one of Hilton Head’s biggest eyesores.

Herbert Gray, president of Grayco, is the registered agent of HC Gray Properties LLC, state business records show.

The company is seeking DRB approval for its storage unit plans. The project will be discussed at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday during a DRB meeting at Town Hall.

A sign near the old Grayco building on Hilton Head Island as seen on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Sam Ogozalek sogozalek@islandpacket.com