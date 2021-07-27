Hardeeville’s $8.5 million ‘game changer’ recreation center opens its doors Saturday

After years of the community dreaming, planning and finally building, Hardeeville’s new multimillion-dollar recreation center will welcome its first athletes and community members on Saturday.

The city is hosting a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at the 35,000-square-foot facility at John Smith Road and McTeer Street. The family-friendly event will have activities, giveaways, refreshments and tours of the facility.

The $8.5 million center was mostly paid for with accommodations taxes — $6.5 million — plus $2 million the city borrowed. It has racquetball courts, a basketball court, fitness center, indoor walking track, event space and classrooms.

Membership options are available at monthly and annual rates, with discounted prices for Hardeeville residents. Options include access to the entire facility or one amenity in particular such as the fitness center, pickleball courts, or volleyball courts. Daily rates will also be available.

The various facilities, such as the classroom and gymnasium, are available for rent, as is equipment.

The city broke ground on the project in October 2019, with the pandemic having only “some slight ramifications” on the original deadline, Jennifer Combs, director of Hardeeville’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, previously said.

City leaders, including Combs and Mayor Harry Williams, expect the center will be a boost for tourism.

“I hope the facility will not only bring adult groups together for recreation, exercise and functions, but more importantly be a safe gathering place for our youth,” Williams said in a news release.