Hardeeville’s ‘game changer’ $8.5M recreation center set to open in 2021 despite COVID

The City of Hardeeville is planning to open its new $8.5 million recreation center — years in the making — by “late winter/early spring.”

The city broke ground on the 40,000-square-foot building in October 2019 at the corner of John Smith Road and McTeer Street. It will include racquetball courts, a basketball court, fitness center, indoor walking track, event space and classrooms.

Jennifer Combs, director of Hardeeville’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, said COVID-19 had “some slight ramifications” on the project, such as delaying materials and products, but didn’t slow the major timelines.

Hardeeville is making plans for a grand opening in the winter or spring of 2021, which will adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, and has hired Hugo Montenegro as recreation center manager. Montenegro, who has worked in similar departments in Georgia and Florida for more than two decades, begins handling the day-to-day operation of the facility next month.

“He will oversee operations at the center while focusing efforts to help bring about many new and exciting programs and events geared at bringing tourists to the Hardeeville area,” Combs said.

Of the center’s $8.5 million budget, $6.5 million is coming from lodging tax revenue; the remaining $2 million is a loan, Combs has said. The department is also still seeking sponsorship and donations.

“This is a game changer for Hardeeville,” Combs said. “It certainly puts us on the map.”

The City of Hardeeville is one of the Lowcountry’s fastest-growing municipalities, booming with development. Another Interstate 95 exit, Exit 3, will be built near the RiverPort Commerce Park.

The city’s population grew more than 140% between the April 2010 and July 2019 censuses, jumping from 3,028 to 7,278 residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.