Hilton Head Island ranks 6th in family-friendly US destinations in new travel guide

Get ready for more beach traffic.

Hilton Head Island was ranked the sixth-best destination in the USA for a family-friendly vacation in Go Koala’s 2021 Family-Friendly Travel Guide.

The guide includes 43 popular vacation destinations across the country.

Go Koala used crime data, weather reports, internal data and TripAdvisor to measure:

Hilton Head ranked near the top of the list the percentage of child-friendly restaurants (74%) and attractions (28.7%).

In 2020, Hilton Head only saw a 6.9% decrease in occupancy for the year, compared to a 40% decrease in New York City. It’s still estimated that the total economic impact loss in Beaufort County from March 8 to July 11, 2020 was $310 million.

But this summer, during a national workforce shortage, Hilton Head’s restaurants, cleaning services and resorts are notably understaffed for the island’s busy season. The issue is compounded by the island’s lack of affordable housing.

Lisa Stackhouse, the director of marketing at The Holiday Inn Beach House Resort in the Coligny Beach area, told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette last month that the resort has 70 staff rather than its usual 120 employees for the summer.

“We can’t keep up with the demand. We are busier than ever,” she said.

Where did other destinations rank?

Here’s the full list:

  1. Waikiki, Hawaii
  2. Wailea, Hawaii
  3. Sanibel, Florida
  4. Sedona, Arizona
  5. Lake Tahoe, California
  6. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  7. Durango, Colorado
  8. Williamsburg, Virginia
  9. Estes Park, Colorado
  10. Nantucket, Massachusetts

  11. Lahaina, Hawaii

  12. Treasure Island, Florida
  13. Aspen, Colorado
  14. St. Augustine, Florida
  15. Newport, Rhode Island
  16. Steamboat Springs, Colorado
  17. Scottsdale, Arizona
  18. Park City, Utah
  19. Palm Springs, California
  20. Honolulu, Hawaii
  21. Kihei, Hawaii
  22. Orlando, Florida
  23. Garden Grove, California
  24. Las Vegas, Nevada
  25. Palm Desert, California
  26. Phoenix, Arizona
  27. San Antonio, Texas
  28. Lihue, Hawaii
  29. Sonoma, California
  30. Monterey, California
  31. Austin, Texas
  32. San Diego, California
  33. Washington, D.C., District of Columbia
  34. Nashville, Tennessee
  35. New Orleans, Louisiana
  36. Santa Fe, New Mexico
  37. New York City, New York
  38. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  39. La Jolla, California
  40. San Francisco, California
  41. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
  42. Portland, Oregon
  43. Vail, Colorado
