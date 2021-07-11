Local
Hilton Head Island ranks 6th in family-friendly US destinations in new travel guide
Get ready for more beach traffic.
Hilton Head Island was ranked the sixth-best destination in the USA for a family-friendly vacation in Go Koala’s 2021 Family-Friendly Travel Guide.
The guide includes 43 popular vacation destinations across the country.
Go Koala used crime data, weather reports, internal data and TripAdvisor to measure:
- Kid-friendly attractions
- Nature and parks
- Child-friendly restaurants
- Crime rate
- Average accommodation price per night
- Average annual temperature
- Annual rainfall
Hilton Head ranked near the top of the list the percentage of child-friendly restaurants (74%) and attractions (28.7%).
In 2020, Hilton Head only saw a 6.9% decrease in occupancy for the year, compared to a 40% decrease in New York City. It’s still estimated that the total economic impact loss in Beaufort County from March 8 to July 11, 2020 was $310 million.
But this summer, during a national workforce shortage, Hilton Head’s restaurants, cleaning services and resorts are notably understaffed for the island’s busy season. The issue is compounded by the island’s lack of affordable housing.
Lisa Stackhouse, the director of marketing at The Holiday Inn Beach House Resort in the Coligny Beach area, told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette last month that the resort has 70 staff rather than its usual 120 employees for the summer.
“We can’t keep up with the demand. We are busier than ever,” she said.
Where did other destinations rank?
Here’s the full list:
- Waikiki, Hawaii
- Wailea, Hawaii
- Sanibel, Florida
- Sedona, Arizona
- Lake Tahoe, California
- Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Durango, Colorado
- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Estes Park, Colorado
- Nantucket, Massachusetts
Lahaina, Hawaii
- Treasure Island, Florida
- Aspen, Colorado
- St. Augustine, Florida
- Newport, Rhode Island
- Steamboat Springs, Colorado
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Park City, Utah
- Palm Springs, California
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Kihei, Hawaii
- Orlando, Florida
- Garden Grove, California
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Palm Desert, California
- Phoenix, Arizona
- San Antonio, Texas
- Lihue, Hawaii
- Sonoma, California
- Monterey, California
- Austin, Texas
- San Diego, California
- Washington, D.C., District of Columbia
- Nashville, Tennessee
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- New York City, New York
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- La Jolla, California
- San Francisco, California
- Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
- Portland, Oregon
- Vail, Colorado
Comments