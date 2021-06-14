How does Hilton Head feel about tourists? The Chamber of Commerce is asking for answers

How does tourism impact life on Hilton Head Island?

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is asking island residents about tourism’s impact on their lives and lifestyles in a new survey it publicized Monday.

It comes as the Town of Hilton Head Island looks for data-driven answers to the island’s workforce shortage, the dearth of affordable housing and the start of the island’s busiest tourism season.

“Tourism is about more than just bringing in visitors that support every aspect of our economy. It’s also about balance. It’s about ensuring that resident quality of life is at the forefront of everything we do,” Chamber President and CEO Bill Miles wrote in an email to chamber members. “The research will be utilized for our destination marketing efforts.”

Last year, 2.61 million people visited the island despite the coronavirus pandemic. At times, the chamber was criticized for mixed messaging to visitors but ultimately spearheaded the island’s business response to the COVID-19. Chamber leadership held weekly coronavirus briefings and created a reopening plan using committees that represented island industries.

Survey takers can expect to spend between 10 and 20 minutes sharing their answers. The survey is a mix between multiple choice, ranking and short-answer questions.

At the end of the survey, those who complete it can enter a sweepstakes for a $100 gift card to an island restaurant.

Tourism survey questions

Here are some of the questions on the survey:

Demographics

Are you a Hilton Head resident or property owner?

What is your ZIP code? What community do you live in?

Do you currently work on Hilton Head Island?

In which of the following intervals does your annual household income fall?

Tourism

How important do you believe tourism is to the local Hilton Head Island economy?

How would you say Hilton Head Island tourism impacts your life as a resident?

Please indicate how important you believe it is to attract visitors to Hilton Head Island during times of the year that usually have lower visitation (October-March)?

General

Please indicate the level of pride you feel in being a resident of Hilton Head Island.

Please indicate your level of agreement with the following statement: I believe Hilton Head Island is a very safe place to live.

Do you consider yourself to be a passionate advocate for Hilton Head Island?

Do you feel there are negative aspects to tourism on Hilton Head Island? If yes, what?