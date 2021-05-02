Passenger who died in Monday morning crash on I-95 in Jasper County identified

The passenger in last Monday morning’s fatal I-95 crash has been identified as a New York woman.

Bevlynn Sabal, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was the passenger in the vehicle that hit a pickup truck head-on around 11:30 a.m on April 24. Sabal was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries, according to a press release from the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

The car was “severely deformed” in the collision, leaving the driver trapped inside, Hardeeville Fire Department Assistant Chief Joey Rowell said. The driver was rescued after 25 minutes, the Island Packet reported, and then was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Rowell said that, according to bystanders, the car left Interstate 95 and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, striking the other vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injured.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Hardeeville Police Department.