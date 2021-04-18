A new 43-home subdivision is coming to Bluffton’s Palmetto Bluff. What we know

A subdivision of 43 single-family homes is coming to Bluffton’s high-end Palmetto Bluff community.

This week, Bluffton’s Development Review Committee approved, with a few conditions, a subdivision plan from engineering firm Thomas & Hutton to build 43 single-family lots on 16.5 acres in Palmetto Bluff’s River Road neighborhood.

Adjacent to The Lodge at River Road, the new subdivision will be the final addition to Palmetto Bluff’s River Road neighborhood — a sprawling community of 330 homes along an inland waterway across from River Road Preserve.

Located on 20,000 acres facing Bluffton’s May River, the Palmetto Bluff community is known for its luxury Montage Palmetto Bluff resort. In 2018, Forbes named the resort one of “5 luxury resorts that might just save your marriage.” The resort recently caught national attention for hosting the weddings of pop star Justin Bieber in 2019 and projected No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence last week.

The River Road community, on the eastern side of Palmetto Bluff, has been in the works for over a decade. The first phase of the project began just before the economic downturn in 2008.

Tucked away in the gated Palmetto Bluff community, the new subdivision will be located between Palmetto Bluff’s two largest neighborhoods — Wilson Village and Moreland Village. The River Road neighborhood is already home to The Lodge, which opened in 2016 with a fitness center, playground, dog park and lounge area.

Plans for a 43-lot subdivision in Bluffton’s Palmetto Bluff. The new subdivision will be the last addition to the River Road neighborhood. Thomas & Hutton

After this week’s approval, Mike Hughes with engineering firm Thomas & Hutton said infrastructure on the subdivision (building water and sewer lines) is underway. Once that’s completed and the property is subdivided, Hughes said Palmetto Bluff’s real estate team will sell the 43 lots to prospective home builders.

Development in Bluffton

Development planning appears to have picked up throughout Palmetto Bluff in recent months. The Town of Bluffton’s website shows dozens of permits in the area, from minor construction changes to new homes.

The new subdivision will be located about six miles from Bluffton’s bustling New Riverside area, where developers are clearing land and constructing the new Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks age-restricted community by K. Hovnanian Homes.

Asked about other developments in Palmetto Bluff, Hughes said his team is focused on completing the Moreland Village project.

Palmetto Bluff unveiled Moreland Village in 2017 with plans to build 500 homesites on 600 acres. The first phase of the project included a 60-acre site with 92 lots priced from $275,000 to $1 million.