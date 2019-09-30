Justin Bieber tied the knot at this Bluffton resort Monday. Here’s how people reacted

Here’s what people are posting online ahead of Justin Bieber’s Palmetto Bluff wedding Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set for a Monday evening wedding at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., on Sept. 30, 2019. Here's what people were posting on social media ahead of the ceremony. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set for a Monday evening wedding at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C., on Sept. 30, 2019. Here's what people were posting on social media ahead of the ceremony.

There’s officially “one less lonely girl” in Bluffton now.

Inside the private 20,000-acre Montage Palmetto Bluff resort facing the May River, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin held their religious wedding ceremony Monday with celebrity guests that included model Kendall Jenner.

Over the past month, as news about the wedding spread across the Lowcountry, residents took to social media for details. Some tried to spot Bieber as he cruised along the May River.

“When your daughter and friends are stalking Justin Bieber as he gets ready for his wedding in BLUFFTON, SC Tom.....The teenage girls are going crazy over all the celebrity sightings in their backyard,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

are we just gonna not talk about how justin bieber is marrying hailey in bluffton today and the kardashians are gonna be here and along with like 300 other celebrities? okay let’s not talk about it then. — fungvivi (@VHorup) September 30, 2019

If ur down to crash Justin Bieber’s wedding tm in bluffton lmk, I think u should come w me @selenagomez — lexi murray (@leximurrayy) September 30, 2019

The couple obtained their marriage license at a Los Angeles courthouse last September and were secretly married in New York last fall, according to People magazine. Last month TMZ reported Bieber and Baldwin had sent out comic book-style wedding invitations for the religious ceremony in Bluffton.

Bieber and Baldwin were photographed by the Daily Mail before their wedding rehearsal at the resort Sunday night. In great coastal fashion, Bieber wore boat shoes, a white polo and black pants. Baldwin was seen in an ivory off-shoulder dress.

With the amount of publicity the couple’s wedding received throughout the country, six officers from the Bluffton Police Department were called to assist the Montage Palmetto Bluff security team Sunday and Monday, department spokesman Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said. The department also provided a boat for added security. As of Monday afternoon, Babkiewicz said there were no security issues at the wedding, and his officers were just working “in the backdrop” in case the security team needed anything.

On top of the national attention the wedding brought to the town of Bluffton, at least one local business benefited from the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer’s nuptials. Liz Breeckner, the shopkeeper at The Juice Hive, a local juice bar along Bluffton Road, said Bieber and Baldwin ordered 20 gallons of cold press juice for the wedding.

The guests are, “all from California, so they like juice,” she said. “I’m glad they chose a local business. I was pleased as punch to make juice for Mr. Bieber’s wedding.”