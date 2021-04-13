What’s that smoke you can see from the RBC Heritage golf course and Harbour Town?

A big plume of smoke emerged in the background behind several men dressed in plaid and standing on a golf course Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn’t just the cannon to kick off the opening ceremony of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines.

The smoke was emanating from Bull Island, a sparsely developed sea island adjacent to Daufuskie Island.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission was conducting a controlled burn there, according to the agency’s website.

On its map of forest burning sites, the agency states the purpose of the fire is to “improve habitat for wildlife species by stimulating fruit and seed production; increase occurrence of herbage, legumes and hardwood sprouts; create openings for feeding and travel.”