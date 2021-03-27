Three new parks are coming to Beaufort County. What do you want them to look like?

Three Beaufort County properties totaling 182 acres will soon be open for the public to roam.

Within the past several years, Beaufort County purchased the three properties in Bluffton and Lady’s Island in the hopes of preserving the land for public park access.

The properties — 110 acres off Sams Point Road on Lady’s Island purchased in 2019, 18 acres in Bluffton along the headwaters of the Okatie River purchased in 2013 and 54 acres in Bluffton’s Alljoy community purchased in 2019 — were bought as part of the county’s Rural and Critical Lands Program.

For over 20 years, Beaufort County has spent more than $130 million to preserve over 25,000 acres for conservation and parks.

After using public tax money to buy the properties, Beaufort County is now asking residents to weigh in on what amenities they would like to see on the land.

Three new parks

Okatie River Park/Pepper Hall

A map of the proposed Okatie River Park in Bluffton. Beaufort County

In 2018, Beaufort County signed a controversial public-private partnership for property known as Pepper Hall along U.S. 278 across from Hampton Parkway in Bluffton.

Last year, the county and property owner Robert Graves hammered out a revised deal that required the county to pay $1.15 million to build an 18-acre passive park and to reimburse Graves $1.3 million for a portion of the roads leading the property.

Next door to the 18-acre park, Graves, according to a 2020 presentation from his attorneys, plans to build a large residential and commercial development with 109 homes, over 170 townhomes and 336 apartment units.

County Council Chair Joe Passiment previously said the 18-acre park along the headwaters of the Okatie River could be “the crown jewel of our passive parks system.”

Beaufort County purchased the property in 2013 to protect the headwaters of the river.

While the county and developers are working together to construct the road leading to the park, the county is asking residents what they would like to see in the park’s master plan.

An online survey is available to residents until April 4. Results from the survey will be used to create a conceptual master plan for the park. The master plan, according to a county news release, will be presented to residents during an outdoor open house.

Pineview Preserve

Beaufort County recently approved the purchase of more than 100 acres to preserve as a passive park on Lady’s Island. The property off Sams Point Road includes 2,200 feet along Rock Springs Creek (pictured). Submitted Beaufort County Open Land Trust

ln 2019, Beaufort County purchased 110 acres in Lady’s Island known as Pineview for $2.98 million. Officials touted the land off Sams Point Road as a place for kayaking, hiking and horseback riding.

Supporters of the purchase said preserving the property would help relieve crowding issues in the fast-growing community between Beaufort and St. Helena Island.

While the land is currently available for pedestrian access, Beaufort County is asking residents for help in creating a master plan for future use of the property.

Responses to a survey, which is available until April 7, will allow the county to obtain funding for future improvements and public access.

Bailey Memorial Park

In 2019, Beaufort County bought 54 acres in the Alljoy area of Bluffton with $1.31 million in rural and critical lands money.

The land at 75 Confederate Ave., is referred to as Bailey Memorial Park. The county planned to make the forest and wetland spot a passive park.

Beaufort County, in the same survey as Pineview, is asking residents to weigh in on what they would like to see on the property. It is available until April 7.

An outdoor open house for the property is planned for May 2021, according to a news release.

For more information about the Passive Parks Program click here or call 843-255-2152.