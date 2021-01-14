Port Royal town council bans camping in public spaces. What to know

Those seeking to set up residence in public places can no longer do so in towns north of the Broad River. Port Royal has joined the City of Beaufort in banning camping in public spaces.

Port Royal Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to prohibit people from using public parks, buildings or grounds to sleep or prepare to sleep, specifically calling out the “laying down of bedding ... storing personal belongings, or making any fire or using any tents or shelter or other structure or vehicle for sleeping” as activities no longer allowed.

The ordinance explains that camping creates health and safety concerns for others who use those public spaces.

The ordinance passed on a first reading at Town Council’s December meeting. Town Manager Van Willis said the town decided to look into a camping ban after finding out someone had made a “living space” in the skateboard park using a Coca-cola machine and picnic table.

“I certainly do not want to be insensitive to that particular person,” Willis said at that meeting, “but, obviously, this is a skateboard park with families using this facility on a regular basis.”

In October, Beaufort passed a similar ordinance, in part due to rising complaints of people sleeping outside in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Town Council amended its original proposal Wednesday evening, adding language that says camping is OK “if permitted.” The purpose: to allow events such as war reenactments, overnight oyster roasts and demonstrations by veterans’ groups to raise awareness of homelessness within the veterans community.

Those who violate the ordinance will receive an “oral or written warning” for their first offense. If they fail to comply, they could receive up to a $500 fine or 30 days’ imprisonment.

The camping ban went into effect immediately.

At the meeting, a few council members expressed concerns about supporting the homeless who reside in public spaces and can now face legal consequences for continuing. Beaufort County has no designated homeless shelter, though new Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray has expressed interest in establishing one.

Below are some resources that support the homeless in Beaufort County.

Homelessness resources

Family Promise of Beaufort County — Family Promise provides temporary housing in places of worship to homeless families with children.

Hopeful Horizons — Offers emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.

LowCountry Habitat for Humanity — Can help build or rebuild homes with affordable mortgages.

Beaufort Housing Authority — Provides affordable housing to low- and moderate-income families within Beaufort County.

Additionally, many nonprofit organizations, including the Deep Well Project and Help of Beaufort, offer rental assistance to help low-income families and individuals pay rent or mortgage.