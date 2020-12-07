Check your lottery tickets! A $10,000 winner was sold in Beaufort County

A Beaufort County shopper became $10,000 richer on Friday, according to a Monday press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Oxford Convenience Store on B. Parris Island Gateway, in the vicinity of Shell Point and Port Royal, lottery officials said Monday.

The ticket holder, who was not identified, matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number on Friday. The winning numbers were 3 - 19 - 24 - 44 - 50 and Megaball 8.

The odds of winning $10,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001, according to the release.

Nobody claimed the top prize in the Mega Millions or Powerball lotteries over the weekend, which have estimated jackpots of $264 and $262 million, respectively.

