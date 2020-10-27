Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
SC lottery winner will have the perfect place to hang winning ticket — her new home

What’s $100,000 to you? To one South Carolina woman, it’s a new home, and the perfect place to hang the winning lottery ticket that made it happen.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d win,” the Moncks Corner resident said in a SC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m on a roll,” she said. “I’m blessed.”

She bought the lucky ticket while she was cashing in a $15 ticket at the Murphy USA on Drive Lane, according to the release.

Later that night, she sat up in bed scratching off her six new tickets. Four were small prizes, one earned her nothing, but the sixth — a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket — was life changing.

“I made a copy of the ticket, and I’m framing it,” she said.

There are three $100,000 top prizes left for the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game, according to the SC Education Lottery, and odds of winning are 1 in 600,000.

