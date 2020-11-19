Southwest Airlines announces 5 new nonstop flights from Savannah. Where they’re going

Southwest Airlines made a splash Thursday afternoon by announcing five nonstop routes between major airports and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Pooler.

The airline will begin service between SAV and Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby) and Nashville on March 11, according to a news release from the airport.

Southwest announced in October that it would begin servicing the Savannah airport.

“We’re known for our low fares and Southwest Hospitality, and we’re eager to demonstrate our friendly style and value to the residents of Coastal Georgia and South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Once we inaugurate service, we’ll be ready to welcome you onboard our daily, non-stop flights,” said Steve Goldberg, senior vice president of operations and hospitality for Southwest Airlines.

Here’s what to expect from the new routes:

Baltimore/Washington: Two daily nonstop flights starting at $49 each way

Chicago (Midway): One daily nonstop flight starting at $79 each way

Dallas (Love Field): One daily nonstop flight starting at $79 each way

Houston (Hobby): One daily nonstop flight starting at $79 each way

Nashville: One daily nonstop flight starting at $49 each way