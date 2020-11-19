Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Southwest Airlines announces 5 new nonstop flights from Savannah. Where they’re going

Southwest Airlines made a splash Thursday afternoon by announcing five nonstop routes between major airports and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Pooler.

The airline will begin service between SAV and Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby) and Nashville on March 11, according to a news release from the airport.

Southwest announced in October that it would begin servicing the Savannah airport.

“We’re known for our low fares and Southwest Hospitality, and we’re eager to demonstrate our friendly style and value to the residents of Coastal Georgia and South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Once we inaugurate service, we’ll be ready to welcome you onboard our daily, non-stop flights,” said Steve Goldberg, senior vice president of operations and hospitality for Southwest Airlines.

Here’s what to expect from the new routes:

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at NPR member stations WUWM in Wisconsin and KBIA in Missouri. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s environment, social issues, beaches, development, government and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, growth and development reporting and food writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service