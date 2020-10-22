Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Beaufort County travelers soon won’t have to drive to Charleston for Southwest Airlines

Travelers soon will be able to take Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Savannah.

The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport Commission announced Thursday morning that Southwest will offer flights starting in 2021. A more specific date was not announced.

“We also look forward to bringing travelers from across our extensive network to two of the country’s best leisure destinations: Savannah and Hilton Head Island. We appreciate the warm welcome and will announce further details of our routes and fares in the near future,” Steve Goldberg, a senior vice president for Southwest Airlines, said in a news release.

The airport, with Southwest, will have nine airlines servicing 28 destinations and more than 3 million passengers, according to the news release.

Currently, those in Beaufort County who want to fly on Southwest Airlines must travel to Charleston or Jacksonville, Florida.

As part of its announcement, Southwest also said it would be adding flights to airports in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jackson, Mississippi.

