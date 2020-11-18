Need help putting Thanksgiving on the table? Food distribution in Beaufort, Hardeeville

As the holiday season approaches during a year of financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, two separate food distribution drives Saturday morning will supply a combined 250 Thanksgiving turkeys to feed those who need them.

The Gullah Geechee Initiative Foundation Inc., a Beaufort County-based nonprofit, is sponsoring “A Day of Thanks & Giving” in downtown Beaufort. The event will include the distribution of 100 turkeys and other “Thanksgiving meal” food items while supplies last, as well as free on-site COVID-19 testing and flu shots.

Distribution begins at 11 a.m. at the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce building at 711 Bladen Street.

“After such great support and participation for our food distribution to individuals and families on St. Helena Island needing assistance during this pandemic crisis, GGIF is looking forward to supporting additional communities,” GGIF founder and executive director Kamal M. Wigfall said in a news release.

In Jasper County, We Care For You Ministry is continuing its annual turkey giveaway.

This year, the church plans to distribute 150 turkeys and bags of rice.

The food will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, with priority given to seniors, who are typically the reason for the drive. Remaining turkeys will be given to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We realize there’s a great need because a lot more people have been impacted by the pandemic,” Pastor Jack Green said.

Distribution begins at 11 a.m. at the church at 22261 Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville.

Is your organization providing food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving? Send the details to newsroom@islandpacket.com.