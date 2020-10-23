Another ‘amazing community tradition’ on Hilton Head canceled due to the coronavirus

Even cherished traditions are put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Organizers announced Thursday evening that Hilton Head Island’s 22nd annual free Thanksgiving Dinner, typically hosted at Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks, will be canceled for 2020.

“We care about our community and are aware of heightened warnings from the CDC, especially regarding Thanksgiving gatherings. The main concern is the safety of our guests and volunteers,” Gloria LaCoe, of sponsor St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church, wrote in a brief news release.

Last year, over 1,500 people gathered at the waterfront restaurant to share company over family-style food.

Around 350 volunteers spent the holiday serving their community, too.

The meal is usually free, but volunteers accept donations to benefit The Deep Well Project, Second Helpings and Bluffton Self Help.

“It’s disappointing to have to cancel such an amazing community tradition, but we knew it was the right thing to do,” Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks owner Andrew Carmines said.

Hilton Head IslandÕs 16th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church, was held at HudsonÕs Seafood House on Nov. 27, 2014. Staff photo