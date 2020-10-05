Levy’s longtime fire chief, Douglas Graham, dies at age 77

Chief Douglas Graham, 77, of the Levy Fire Department died on Thursday night, according to a Jasper County fire official.

Graham passed away after serving the small community of Levy, on S.C. 315 between Bluffton and Savannah, for over 20 years.

He died about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to Russell Wells, interim director of EMS for Jasper County.

Wells stressed that Graham’s passing will not affect the emergency coverage for the Levy community.

“He served his community faithfully for a really long time,” said Wells. “We’ve got to give (Levy) time to grieve, we’re here to support them in whatever needs they have.”

This story will be updated with the latest information.