Nonprofit donates swings at these Bluffton parks for children with disabilities

Children of all abilities will now have a place to play together and feel welcome in Bluffton.

Recently, the town of Bluffton installed two adaptive playground swings at Oscar Frazier Park and DuBois Park. The red swings are Bluffton’s first installation of inclusive playground equipment for children with disabilities, according to a news release. The town also plans to install a $200,000 inclusive playground at Buckwalter Place Park and is considering another at the New Riverside Barn property.

The non-profit organization 50 Red Swings donated the two swings through a partnership with the town to encourage inclusivity by making playgrounds more accessible for children with special needs.

“Town leaders and staff members support children with disabilities and have made a priority of adding inclusive playground equipment at all of our town parks.” Town Manager Marc Orlando said in the release. “Parks bring our community and our children together.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The red swings — JennSwings — are full-body swings with safety harnesses that can be used by children weighing up to 125 lbs. They’re designed for kids with autism spectrum disorders “who find the swinging motion soothing and exhilarating,” according to the 50 Red Swings website.

The town of Bluffton installed two adaptive playground swings at Oscar Frazier Park and DeBois Park. The swings were donated by the non-profit organization “50 Red Swings” which wants to make playgrounds more accessible for special needs children. Courtesy of Town of Bluffton Courtesy of Town of Bluffton

50 Red Swings

Lucienne Merkatz founded the nonprofit 50 Red Swings in 2018 when she was a junior at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Merkatz’s goal is to install adaptive swings — like the red JennSwings — at public playgrounds in all 50 states. With the group’s partnership with Bluffton, it has now installed swings in Tennessee, New Jersey and South Carolina.

Merkatz founded the group after growing up with an uncle with severe autism, according to the nonprofit’s website. Her relationship with her uncle fueled her passion for helping others with developmental or physical disabilities to feel more included or connected with their peers.

“Children playing together is a vital way for them to have a sense of belonging and a feeling of accomplishment,” Merkatz said in the release. “These swings allow children to play side by side with their friends and family, which has priceless physical and emotional benefits for everyone.”

Inclusive Parks

Bluffton is also paying to build a $200,000 town park with an inclusive playground at Buckwalter Place across from Evicare and the Don Ryan Center for Innovation. The park will also feature a veterans memorial.

On Nov. 2, the town sought public input for the use of the 37-acre “New Riverside Barn property” at 200 New Riverside Road. One of the possibilities for the property is an inclusive playground.

A similar accessible playground is being built at the Island Recreation Center on Hilton Head Island’s north end.

“Gregory’s playground” will include shaded play space, swings and fully accessible slides. The structure will be located behind the first baseline of the Hilton Head High School baseball field. The recreation center has begun installing a net along the playground and tennis court to catch foul balls.