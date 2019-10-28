No evidence of foul play in Hilton Head woman’s drowning on Sea Pines beach, police say

Drowning has been ruled the cause of death for a woman found dead Friday on Hilton Head Island’s South Beach, Beaufort County Coroner’s officials said Monday.

A man walking his dog about 1 p.m. Friday found Dana Rogers, 53, of Hilton Head floating in the water near beach marker 25, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

Rogers was seen in the water on a boogie board not long before her body was found, the report says. A beach bag belonging to Rogers was found nearby.

An autopsy was completed by the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Sunday. Toxicology reports are pending, said David Ott, deputy coroner.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said an investigation continues into Rogers’ death.

“At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence that suggests foul play was involved or that anyone else was involved in her death,” Bromage said.

Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue was dispatched to beach marker 25 about 1 p.m. Friday for a report of an unconscious person, according to spokeswoman Joheida Fister.

Beach marker 25 is between Tower Beach Club and the Marriott Monarch at Sea Pines.

The call was quickly upgraded to a possible cardiac arrest, Fister said Sunday. She said rescue units ended resuscitation efforts about 2 p.m.

In 2017, Andrew Harper, 61, of Hilton Head Island drowned off Sea Pines Beach. Witnesses at the time said a rip current may have contributed to his death.