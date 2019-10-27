Autopsy today for Hilton Head woman found dead on Sea Pine’s beach, officials say

An adult female was found dead on a Hilton Head beach inside Sea Pines Resort Friday afternoon, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Few details have been released about the death of a Hilton Head woman whose body was found Friday on the island’s South Beach.

Dana Rogers, 53, was identified by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office on Sunday.

The Coroner’s Office was waiting the results of an autopsy scheduled for Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, deputy coroner Deborah Youmans said.

She said it could take at least a day for the Coroner’s Office to receive results.

Sometimes in-depth results can take months.

Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue was dispatched to beach marker 25 about 1 p.m. Friday for a report of an unconscious person, according to spokeswoman Joheida Fister.

Beach marker 25 is between Tower Beach Club and the Marriott Monarch at Sea Pines.

The call was quickly upgraded to a possible cardiac arrest, Fister said Sunday. She said rescue units ended resuscitation efforts about 2 p.m.

Maj. Bob Bromage said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. The department investigates all unattended deaths.