Woman found dead on Hilton Head beach in Sea Pines Friday afternoon

A woman was found dead on a Hilton Head beach in Sea Pines Resort Friday afternoon, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Hilton Head Fire and Rescue responded to the scene near beach marker 25 around 2 p.m. Friday.

“The circumstances surrounding the adult female’s death are under investigation,” Bromage said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

