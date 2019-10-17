Extension cord starts fire at Hilton Head gated neighborhood clubhouse, fire officials say

An extension cord used for multiple strings of lights appears to be the cause of a fire at Wexford Plantation’s clubhouse Thursday afternoon, a Town of Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue press release says.

“Occupants reported seeing flames visible on the roof of the structure,” the release says. “Upon arrival, fire crews found an employee attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden house.”

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, said Joheida Fister, the department’s public information officer. She also said the building received minor damage.

The lights were strung from the roof to the wooden posts in the garden area of the gated neighborhood’s clubhouse, the release says.

“As the holidays approach, this is a good reminder that extension cords should not be used as permanent wiring and should not be overloaded with too many strings of lights,” the release says.

In an unrelated incident from June 2018, a concession stand caught on fire at Wexford Plantation’s pool. The fire was started when a sterno burner was placed in the trash.