Fire reported in Wexford Plantation after party. Here is what happened.

A concession stand at Wexford Plantation's pool caught fire following a party on Wednesday afternoon, said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Rescue and Fire spokeswoman .
Fister said the outside of the building was damaged by the fire that started when a Sterno Burner was placed in the trash.
"They had a food buffet and when they were cleaning ," Fister said.
Someone thought a Sterno Burner was out but it seems it wasn't, she said.
A pool attendant first saw the fire in the trash can. Employees tried to extinguish it but the flames were too large, Fister said.
"The staff did a really good job," Fister said. "They evacuated everyone from the clubhouse and the pool."
The fire department had the fire out within ten minutes of being on scene, Fister said. She said stucco on the sides of the building and parts of the roof were damaged.
Fister said because of Wexford's location to the Cross Island Parkway, many people saw smoke from the fire.
