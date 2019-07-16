Police investigate suspicious package in Bluffton Kroger parking lot. Avoid the area, officials say

Police and fire officials are responding to a suspicious package described as a briefcase in the parking lot of Kroger in Belfair Plaza, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department officials.

Maj. Bob Bromage said the Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was en route to the location around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the package.

“Avoid the area,” Bromage said.

Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said about half of the parking lot has been taped off as a precautionary measure.

A shopper called police after noticing the package, Babkiewicz said. He said a manager says the package has been in the parking lot for a few days.

The Bluffton Police Department posted on Facebook around 4:30 p.m. that traffic in the area around U.S. 278 and Simmonsville Road could be impacted due to the amount of first responders heading to the area.

This story will be updated.