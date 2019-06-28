Sailboat ‘complete loss’ in early Friday fire at Hilton Head Island marina

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 50-foot sailboat caught fire early Friday morning at Windmill Harbour Marina, Harbormaster Jake McMillan confirmed.

Firefighters with Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the blaze on the north end of Hilton Head Island just after 3 a.m., said spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque. He said firefighters were at the scene for around an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported.

The boat was a “complete loss,” according to Levesque, who added that nothing else at the marina was damaged.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Friday afternoon.