Sailboat ‘complete loss’ in early Friday fire at Hilton Head Island marina
A 50-foot sailboat caught fire early Friday morning at Windmill Harbour Marina, Harbormaster Jake McMillan confirmed.
Firefighters with Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the blaze on the north end of Hilton Head Island just after 3 a.m., said spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque. He said firefighters were at the scene for around an hour and a half.
No injuries were reported.
The boat was a “complete loss,” according to Levesque, who added that nothing else at the marina was damaged.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Friday afternoon.
