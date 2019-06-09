Breaking: Hilton Head’s Smokehouse restaurant reported to be on fire

image to accompany breaking news

A fire at the Smokehouse restaurant on Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head Island was reported just after 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire had not been determined, the release said.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue personnel and Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene.

Two westbound lanes of Palmetto Bay Road are closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.