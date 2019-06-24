SC trooper battling cancer dies days after hundreds of first responders welcome him home

Watch: Hundreds of first responders line the streets to honor SC hero battling cancer David Cook served as a state trooper, a firefighter and an EMT before he began his battle with cancer. Hundreds of first responders came together to give him one last ride as he was transported to hospice care in his hometown of Hampton, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Cook served as a state trooper, a firefighter and an EMT before he began his battle with cancer. Hundreds of first responders came together to give him one last ride as he was transported to hospice care in his hometown of Hampton, S.C.

The S.C. Highway Patrol trooper who returned home to Hampton County last week for hospice care died Monday morning.

David Cook, 43, died around 10:35 a.m. in the Hampton Regional Medical Center after a months-long battle with cancer, said Cook’s close friend and Hampton County Emergency Management director, Susanne Peeples.

Cook had worked for more than 25 years in emergency services, law enforcement, and fire-rescue, including five years recently for Beaufort County EMS. He first joined EMS when he was a junior in high school.

The Island Packet wrote last week about Cook’s transport from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to hospice care, when hundreds of first responders and their vehicles lined the final stretch of roadway to the hospital, flashing lights and sounding sirens to welcome him home.

This article will be updated with information on funeral arrangements as soon as it is available.