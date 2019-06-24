Jasper County firefighter dies after medical emergency while on duty, officials say

Coleman Loadholt Jr. Facebook

An award-winning firefighter with the Jasper County Fire-Rescue died Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after a brief illness.

Coleman Blease “Coley” Loadholt Jr., 51, of Hampton County, suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the fire station on June 17, a news release from the department said.

Loadholt worked in fire service for almost 14 years at the Jasper County Fire-Rescue, where he served as a full-time firefighter/EMT and senior officer, and at the Brunson Fire Department in Hampton County, where he was a captain.

He had received the Life Saver Award in Jasper County and been named the Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year in Brunson.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He was a member of the South Carolina Firefighters Association, enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an excellent mechanic,” the release said.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church In Allendale County.