His truck plummeted 50 feet over the side of an I-95 overpass on Tuesday. He survived

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers
More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.
By
More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.
By
A 59-year-old Florida man is alive with “minor injuries” after
his semi truck fell more than 50 feet off the side of an I-95 overpass near the South Carolina and Georgia state line Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.
“The driver ran off the right side of the roadway into the emergency lane, over-corrected and ran off the left side of the roadway,” Southern said.
“The cab of the truck went up onto the barrier before traveling over the side of the bridge,” he added.
The crash
shut down both southbound lanes of I-95 for several hours.
But the driver, who is from Lake City, Florida, is facing only “suspected minor injuries,” the Highway Patrol report says.
Firefighters from the Hardeeville Professional Firefighters Association survey crash damage underneath an overpass on I-95 near the South Carolina state line Tuesday morning after a semi truck ran off the road and over the side of the overpass. The driver survived the fall with only “minor injuries.”
Hardeeville Professional Firefighters Association
Special to The Island Packet
Photos from first responders with the
Hardeeville Professional Firefighters Association show the truck did not land in the Savannah River — instead ending in a marshy area beneath the overpass.
Firefighters from the Hardeeville Professional Firefighters Association lift a driver from beneath an overpass on I-95 near the South Carolina state line Tuesday morning after his truck ran off the road and over the side of the overpass. The driver survived the fall with only “minor injuries.”
Hardeeville Professional Firefighters Association
Special to The Island Packet
The driver was “extricated” from the cab of the truck, lifted to the bridge by first responders and taken to
Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, according to the Hardeeville firefighters association and Southern.
He was no longer in the hospital as of Thursday morning, according to a representative from Memorial Health.
Commuters stand in the middle of Interstate 95 after a semi truck went over the Savannah River bridge at the South Carolina/Georgia state line, shutting down all southbound lanes of I-95 for hours early Tuesday morning.
Anthony Flacke
Submitted
