Lanes reopen on I-95 after semi drives off overpass near SC-GA line. Driver hospitalized

A truck drove off an overpass on I-95 southbound near the South Carolina- Georgia state line and caused a massive traffic jam Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the City of Hardeeville.





All traffic was being rerouted for several hours, before highway lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m., according to S.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Southern.

The accident happened at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday and all lanes were closed initially, according to a news release.

A semi truck went off the left side of the highway around exit one near the state line, Southern said. The truck dropped off the overpass, but Southern could not say definitively if the truck landed in the Savannah River.

The driver was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, he said.

His injuries were “nothing that’s life-threatening,” Southern said.

Google Maps reported massive traffic backups even after lanes started to reopen throughout the morning rush hour.

Drivers reported seeing people stuck in the traffic jam parked on the highway and sitting on their hoods to watch the progress.

At 8 a.m., SCDOT tweeted about a hazardous material spill on the highway that had been cleared one mile north of the state line.

This story will be updated.