Local
Your parking guide for Memorial Day weekend at Hilton Head’s beach parks
Mega playground, music pavilion coming to new Hilton Head park. Check out the plans
With a hot three-day weekend approaching, Hilton Head Island officials are expecting crowds to flock to the beaches.
But where should you park?
As construction continues on the island’s south end, traffic is likely to be delayed as cars try to access Coligny beach — and the free parking lot.
Here are some tips for where to park if you’re making your way to the beach this weekend from a Town of Hilton Head Island news release:
If you’re going to Coligny, access the parking lot from the south
The Coligny Beach parking lot (which is free!) is accessible via South Forest Beach Drive only.
A former entrance off Pope Avenue is closed for construction, according to the release.
All of Pope Avenue is being resurfaced as part of the construction of the Lowcountry Celebration Park.
If you haven’t been to Hilton Head since last year, you’ll need to know that the grassy, overflow lot that sits behind the paved Coligny Beach parking lot is closed and no longer used for parking.
That lot will become a children’s museum, playground and public park when the project is complete in summer 2020, The Island Packet has previously reported.
Or ... don’t drive at all!
Beachgoers can catch the Hilton Head “Breeze” trolley all weekend. The trolley makes a loop from the Shelter Cove Towne Centre down to the south end of the island and back.
The trolleys will run from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
On Friday and Saturday, the trolleys will run from 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
It costs $1 to ride, and passengers can download the “Breeze Pass” and the “Catch the Breeze” apps to store payments and track the trolley, respectively.
Do not park on the road (unless there are marked spots)
Neighbors won’t be happy if you park on the road outside of designated parking spaces.
Keep your car in parking lots or metered spots, the release said.
Spread the love on Hilton Head’s beaches
Remember, Coligny Beach isn’t the only one on the island.
Visit the following beaches for a slightly different view of the Atlantic Ocean this weekend:
- Alder Lane Beach Park: 2 Woodward Ave.*
- Driessen Beach Park: 64 Bradley Beach Road*
- Burkes Beach: 60 Burkes Beach Road*
- Folly Field Beach: 55 Starfish Drive*
- Islander’s Beach Park: 94 Folly Field Road*
- Mitchelville Beach Park: 124 Mitchelville Road
* Denotes metered parking available — bring your change!
Comments