Your parking guide for Memorial Day weekend at Hilton Head’s beach parks

Mega playground, music pavilion coming to new Hilton Head park. Check out the plans A look at the future Lowcountry Celebration Park to be built on the southend of Hilton Head Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at the future Lowcountry Celebration Park to be built on the southend of Hilton Head Island.

With a hot three-day weekend approaching, Hilton Head Island officials are expecting crowds to flock to the beaches.

But where should you park?

As construction continues on the island’s south end, traffic is likely to be delayed as cars try to access Coligny beach — and the free parking lot.

Here are some tips for where to park if you’re making your way to the beach this weekend from a Town of Hilton Head Island news release:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you’re going to Coligny, access the parking lot from the south

The Coligny Beach parking lot (which is free!) is accessible via South Forest Beach Drive only.

A former entrance off Pope Avenue is closed for construction, according to the release.

All of Pope Avenue is being resurfaced as part of the construction of the Lowcountry Celebration Park.

Site layout rendering for the Coligny redevelopment project. Pope Avenue is to the right. Existing Coligny Beach parking and South Forest Beach Drive are to the south. Wood Partners Inc.

If you haven’t been to Hilton Head since last year, you’ll need to know that the grassy, overflow lot that sits behind the paved Coligny Beach parking lot is closed and no longer used for parking.

That lot will become a children’s museum, playground and public park when the project is complete in summer 2020, The Island Packet has previously reported.

Or ... don’t drive at all!

Beachgoers can catch the Hilton Head “Breeze” trolley all weekend. The trolley makes a loop from the Shelter Cove Towne Centre down to the south end of the island and back.

SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto Breeze and the Town of Hilton Head Island started a trolley service in July 2018. The seasonal trolley will run April through mid-October in 2019. Here's the route.

The trolleys will run from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the trolleys will run from 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

It costs $1 to ride, and passengers can download the “Breeze Pass” and the “Catch the Breeze” apps to store payments and track the trolley, respectively.

Do not park on the road (unless there are marked spots)

Neighbors won’t be happy if you park on the road outside of designated parking spaces.

Keep your car in parking lots or metered spots, the release said.

In this file photo, beachgoers walk through the crowded Coligny Beach public parking lot. File Staff photo

Spread the love on Hilton Head’s beaches

Remember, Coligny Beach isn’t the only one on the island.

Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

Visit the following beaches for a slightly different view of the Atlantic Ocean this weekend:

Alder Lane Beach Park: 2 Woodward Ave.*

2 Woodward Ave.* Driessen Beach Park: 64 Bradley Beach Road*

64 Bradley Beach Road* Burkes Beach: 60 Burkes Beach Road*

60 Burkes Beach Road* Folly Field Beach: 55 Starfish Drive*

55 Starfish Drive* Islander’s Beach Park: 94 Folly Field Road*

94 Folly Field Road* Mitchelville Beach Park: 124 Mitchelville Road

* Denotes metered parking available — bring your change!