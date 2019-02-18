Traffic

New lane closures, traffic delays for Hilton Head’s south end. Here’s where and when

By Katherine Kokal

February 18, 2019 09:00 AM

If you’re driving on Hilton Head’s south end this week, expect traffic cones and construction crews.

The Town of Hilton Head Island announced there will be waterline relocation work all along Pope Avenue from Coligny Circle up to Sea Pines Circle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25.

Moving the waterlines is essential for installation of the traffic signal at Pope Ave. and Lagoon Road, which will eventually lead to the Lowcountry Celebration Park — a community playground, museum and green space set to be complete by May 2020.

The park will be located on the 9 acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot near Coligny beach, The Island Packet has previously reported.

Lowcountry Celebration Park.png
The proposed plan for “Lowcountry Celebration Park”, which is set to be completed in May of 2020. Roadwork on Pope Road necessary to control traffic flow will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4.
released from Parks and Recreation website

Here’s what you can expect on Pope Ave. this week, according to a town news release:

Tuesday

On Feb. 19, the left lane from Coligny Circle toward Sea Pines Circle is expected to be closed, according to the release.

The westbound lane will be closed because crews will be moving a waterline so the mast arm which will hold the traffic signal can be installed.

Screenshot (115).jpg
Google Maps.

Wednesday

On Feb. 20, drivers should expect delays at both the left turn lane and left travel lane that head toward Coligny Circle at Lagoon Road, according to the release.

Crews will be working on the median in Pope Ave.

Thursday and Friday

On Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, drivers should expect delays at the left lane on Pope Ave. heading toward Coligny Circle at Lagoon Road, the release said.

The eastbound lane will be closed because crews will be moving a waterline so the mast arm which will hold the traffic signal can be installed.

Screenshot (113).jpg
The span of road expected to be closed on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22: the left lane on Pope Avenue heading toward Coligny Circle at Lagoon Road.
Google Maps.

Monday

On Feb. 25, there will be traffic interruptions on the eastbound lane of Pope Ave. from Nassau Street to the future park entrance so crews can relocate stormwater pipes.

Screenshot (114).jpg
Google Maps.

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Print and Digital International Journalism. To date, she has won two South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you’ll find her doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.

