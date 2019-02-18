New lane closures, traffic delays for Hilton Head’s south end. Here’s where and when

If you’re driving on Hilton Head’s south end this week, expect traffic cones and construction crews.
The Town of Hilton Head Island announced there will be waterline relocation work all along Pope Avenue from Coligny Circle up to Sea Pines Circle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25.
Moving the waterlines is essential for installation of the traffic signal at Pope Ave. and Lagoon Road, which will eventually lead to the Lowcountry Celebration Park — a community playground, museum and green space set to be complete by May 2020.
The park will be located on the 9 acres behind the Forest Beach parking lot near Coligny beach, The Island Packet has previously reported.
Here’s what you can expect on Pope Ave. this week, according to a town news release:
Tuesday
On Feb. 19, the left lane from Coligny Circle toward Sea Pines Circle is expected to be closed, according to the release.
The westbound lane will be closed because crews will be moving a waterline so the mast arm which will hold the traffic signal can be installed.
Wednesday
On Feb. 20, drivers should expect delays at both the left turn lane and left travel lane that head toward Coligny Circle at Lagoon Road, according to the release.
Crews will be working on the median in Pope Ave.
Thursday and Friday
On Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, drivers should expect delays at the left lane on Pope Ave. heading toward Coligny Circle at Lagoon Road, the release said.
The eastbound lane will be closed because crews will be moving a waterline so the mast arm which will hold the traffic signal can be installed.
Monday
On Feb. 25, there will be traffic interruptions on the eastbound lane of Pope Ave. from Nassau Street to the future park entrance so crews can relocate stormwater pipes.
